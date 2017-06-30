Borini completes AC Milan move

AC Milan have officially signed Fabio Borini from Sunderland for a reported fee of €6 million.

The 26-year-old joins the Rossoneri on loan with an obligation to buy that will be triggered at the end of the campaign.

“I’m finally starting to realize what is happening,” he told Milan’s official website after his contract signing was streamed on Facebook.

“Looking at the museum, I realize how great this club is so I can’t help but be honoured.

“Seeing all those Champions League trophies is always special, as it’s what every player wants to win.

“Milanello is a wonderful structure, suited to the club’s stature. I will have to make the most of all these facilities to improve myself as a player.”

Last season Borini netted two goals in 24 Premier League appearances for Sunderland.

