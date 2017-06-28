Sunderland striker on verge of AC Milan move

AC Milan are set to complete the signing of Fabio Borini from Sunderland, with the forward to undergo a medical on Thursday.

Following the Black Cats’ relegation to the Championship, the Italian has been seeking a move away from the Stadium of Light and had been linked strongly with a transfer to Lazio.

However, it appears the Diavolo have won the race for his signature after undergoing quick and smooth negotiations with Sunderland this week, beating out the Biancocelesti who had appeared favourites to snap up the striker.

Borini will take part in medical examinations in Milan on Thursday and should he pass successfully, will become the Rossoneri’s fifth summer signing and add options in attack for Vincenzo Montella.

The former Roma forward is seeking redemption in his homeland after a disappointing season on Wearside in which he managed just two goals in 24 appearances, culminating in David Moyes’ side’s eventual relegation from the Premier League.