Bow down to Berardi: Azzurrini Player Ratings v Czech Republic

Italy lost 3-1 against the Czech Republic in the second game of Group C of the Under 21 European Championship at the Tychy Stadium.

Michal Travnik gave the lead to the Czechs early on, as goalkeeper Lukáš Zima was decisive in stopping the Azzurrini attacks, until Domenico Berardi’s equaliser that is. It wasn’t enough though, as late goals by Marek Havlik and Michael Luftner earnt the Czech Republic a huge win.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6

He couldn’t do much on the first goal, and was then ready to avoid the Czech’s second until minute 79. Nothing he could do once again on second and third.

L'ouverture du score signée Travnik (on ne le voit pas mais Rugani choke grave) #CZEITA pic.twitter.com/OjB4mWJg3o — FrSerieA Goals (@FrSerieAGoals) June 21, 2017

Andrea Conti – 5.5

Very confident on the ball and defending, but physically disappeared from the pitch in the second half.

Alex Ferrari – 5.5

Better than Rugani, despite having less experience, he was a bit shy initially in playing the ball, but became more comfortable as the game went on, and suffered from the pace of the opponents’ strikers.

Daniele Rugani – 5

Overall precise in defending, he did make some mistakes that led to chances for the Czechs, including the opener. Not like the usual Rugani.

Davide Calabria – 5

Struggled to impose himself on the left flank and suffered against the physical superiority of his opponents throughout the match, unable to help the attack and was late in defending.

Alberto Grassi – 5

A ghost for 45 minutes, he tried to appear in the second half, but showed inconsistency and left the pitch after just 53 minutes.

Danilo Cataldi – 5.5

A great start with a great through ball, he is the real regista. He dictated play from deep with style, although too often with one touch too many. Useful defensively as well, despite an avoidable yellow card, his personality came out in the difficult moments of the game. His presence in midfield faded away towards the end.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – 5

Always one of the Azzurrini’s main offensive weapons, his presence in the game faded away as the minutes went on, and couldn’t keep up with the pace of the Czech midfield.

Domenico Berardi – 6.5

Much more aggressive and active than Federico Bernardeschi, as his yellow card testifies. One of his free kicks went just wide, then in the second half he became the motor of the team, with Lukáš Zima decisive against him. Then, his fundamental goal with only 20 minutes left, and the pass that sent Petagna one on one which resulted in an incredible missed chance.

Andrea Petagna – 5.5

Battling between the centre backs as he does, he fired wide Italy’s best chance in the first half. Good at helping his team mates throughout the game with hard work, he wasted a couple of crucial chances that should have been taken.

Federico Bernardeschi – 6

Not a good start, with bad control and then an easy chance wasted early on. Seemed switched off for a while, then he blasted from distance to seemingly wake up. He had the chance to equalise early in the second half, with Zima saving once again, showed much better form than against Denmark.

Substitutes:

Federico Chiesa – 6

His entrance meant Bernardeschi could play centrally, and that made a difference. Then his strength and ability on the left flank created problems to his direct opponent, and thus chances for Petagna.

Roberto Gagliardini – N/A

Alberto Cerri – N/A