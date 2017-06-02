Buffon heaps praise on Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

With both Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo in contention for the Ballon d’Or, the Juventus goalkeeper believes his rival should be commended by everyone.

The Italy and Juventus captain, who has yet to win the Champions League, admitted it would hold a special place in his heart should he take the trophy home on Saturday evening. While also heaping praise on teammate Dani Alves.

“It is possible that Cristiano [Ronaldo] is a model athlete who should be admired by everyone, both big and small,” the Italian told the press in Cardiff .”You just have to look at Cristiano as a model.

“I thought at 39 I had nothing more to learn, but I am frank and talking to [Dani] Alves I have learnt a lot.

“It has surprised me as well as motivating me a lot. He has won things many times and continues to. You have to have a the humility to follow such people.

“Winning the Champions League would be the perfect end to my career and people like to get excited by this,” he went on.

“It would give me immense joy. You know how much I have had to sacrifice to achieve it. There is nothing better than getting a prize when you have worked hard for it.”

“It is a great challenge for us. In the moments when we are under pressure, we will be helped by the fans whose presence will inspire us to fight, counter-attack and fight off Real Madrid.

Former Bianconeri player Zinedine Zidane is in charge of their opponents in Cardiff and Buffon stated his confidence that the Frenchman can lead Los Blancos for many years to come.

“It has been 19 years since the 1998 final and now Zidane is Real Madrid’s coach,” said Buffon. “He has the pedigree of a winner and hasn’t lost it. He has not always won in life and I hope that is the case tomorrow.

“If he loses nothing will happen to him.

“They are going to have a different approach and feeling as they have won, while we have lost finals, but maybe the course of history is about to change.”

Buffon has received plenty of praise given his ability to continually perform at such a high level, and is among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or, along with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The journalists write very nice articles about me, as far as I am concerned, I don’t even think about comparing myself to Cristiano,” he continued. “We have different roles on the field. I have to defend my goal and he has to attack it. I’m going to keep doing my job.

“I would like the Ballon d’Or, but it is a secondary concern, what counts is trying to win tomorrow. The rest doesn’t have an affect on me.

“Keylor [Navas] has won more Champions Leagues than me, for starters, and he is doing exceptional things and has gotten better at Real Madrid. He has played very well and that only happens to a few players.”

Despite having already played in three Champions League finals previously, Buffon was modest in suggesting how nervous even he will get before kick-off on June 3.

“My emotions will be different to those from a younger player, or those of Dani Alves, who has already won the Champions League,” said the keeper. “It’s going to be a much more special match for me. I hope to face the game as a team. Let the foundations of our work be the concern of others.

“I have to stay calm, and if I get anxious I have to rebalance my emotions. That is what I do. I should maybe dream of Cristiano and [Karim] Benzema and the other Real Madrid players, but maybe not all night.”