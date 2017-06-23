Cambiasso: Juventus only Italian club that lose to the Spanish

Former Inter midfielder Esteban Cambiasso didn’t hold back in stating Juventus are the only Italian club that manage to lose to their Spanish counterparts.

The Bianconeri recently fell 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League, a disappointing result given they also lost to Barcelona at the same stage two seasons prior.

When asked about why Italian sides struggle against the Spanish in major finals, Cambiasso took a jab at his former rivals by stating their difficulties aren’t part of a larger Serie A problem.

“They aren’t afraid,” he told Marca in reference to Italian clubs. “The only club that has lost all their finals against Spanish clubs is Juventus.

“Inter played in one and won, while AC Milan have won on several occasions. People tend to separate things, like your conditioning which is 90 percent tied to your mindset.

“If you keep hold of the ball, you run with joy and are less tired. Real Madrid are used to that so it’s no surprise they’ve won so many Champions League titles.”

The 36-year-old has been with Olympiacos since 2015, but with his contract now expired, Cambiasso made it clear he isn’t considering retiring.

“Retiring doesn’t worry me,” he added. “Physically I am doing well and so I haven’t thought about calling it quits.

“I want to continue on in whatever role I can.”

Cambiasso netted 51 goals in 420 appearances for Inter from 2004 to 2014.

