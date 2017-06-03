Capello: Juventus have greater desire than Real Madrid

Ahead of the Champions League final, Fabio Capello has admitted that he sees greater fire in Juventus than opponents Real Madrid.

The two heavyweights are gearing up for the showpiece in Cardiff, with the Spanish champions looking to win a third title in four seasons.

However, Capello suggested that there was a risk of them being overly confident, and felt Juventus and coach Massimiliano Allegri were ready to snatch the victory.

“Tonight we will see on the pitch how both teams have been preparing all week, both tactically and mentally,” the former England coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“They are very different in their approaches. Real are much calmer and will play it safely, because finals are in their DNA. Juventus are more pragmatic, with great preparation, and above all more anger and desire to win than the Spaniards.”

Capello has coached both Juventus and Real Madrid in his lengthy career, but confessed that he would be cheering on the former in the final.

“You know my past, and I would like to say I am torn 50-50. There is an Italian flag in the mix though, and is decisive. I always support the Italian team,” the 70-year-old concluded.

Capello lifted the Champions League with AC Milan in 1994, as the Rossoneri thrashed Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona 4-0.