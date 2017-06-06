Cavani opens door to Napoli return

A Serie A return would only be on the cards for Edinson Cavani if it was to rejoin former club Napoli, the striker has revealed.

‘El Matador’ was a star man for the Partenopei during his three seasons at the Stadio San Paolo, earning a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2013.

The Uruguayan has dropped a big hint that he would like to return, insisting that he did not want to leave it until his best days were behind him to pull on the Napoli jersey once again.

“I would return to play in Italy but only for Napoli,” he told reporters at the Football Leaders 2017 event. “I promised myself and my family that if I did go back to Italy one day, I’d only go to Naples.

“When I left, I said that if the chance came around again to go back then I’d like to do that but would only do so if I was playing at a high level. I don’t want to go back to Napoli when I’m on the verge of retirement so if I do, it will be while I’m still in good shape.”

In total, Cavani netted 104 goals in 138 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Campania club.