Chelsea make offer for Roma’s Rudiger

Roma are in talks with Chelsea regarding the sale of Antonio Rudiger, and it looks as though the Blues have made an opening bid of €33 million plus bonuses.

The German was previously linked with a move to Inter to reunite with former boss Luciano Spalletti, but the Lupi had made it clear the 24-year-old was going nowhere.

However with Kostas Manolas’ transfer to Zenit having collapsed Roma appear willing to revisit Rudiger’s future, and Chelsea in the mix to land his signature.

Sky Sport Italia reports the Blues have made a bid €33 million plus €5m in bonuses. It’s believed Roma are happy with the terms, though it remains to be seen whether Rudiger will agree to join the London club.

Last season Rudiger made 35 appearances in all competitions for Roma.

