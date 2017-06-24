Chelsea prepare €70 million offer for Juventus ace

It looks as though Chelsea aren’t giving up in their attempt to land Juventus’ Alex Sandro, with reports stating they are willing to offer €70 million for the Brazilian.

The Bianconeri have made it clear they have no intention of letting the full-back go unless he asks for a move, but that hasn’t stopped the Blues from making their interest known.

As a result the Daily Star reports Chelsea are now willing to spend €70m to land the former Porto man.

It remains to be seen how Juventus will respond to the reported offer, as the Bianconeri secured Alex Sandro’s services for just €26m two summers ago.

Last season the Brazilian netted three goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!