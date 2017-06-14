Chelsea preparing €60 million bid for Napoli defender

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is once again on Chelsea’s wishlist, and the Blues are reportedly willing to spend €60 million to get their man.

The Senegal international has become a key figure for the Partenopei since joining from Genk in 2014, and his performances have caught the eye of current Blues manager Antonio Conte.

Koulibaly’s performances have been so impressive that Chelsea launched a failed €55m bid for the defender last summer, but Premium Sport reports the English side will make another push to get their man.

Conte remains a big fan of the 25-year-old, and it’s believed the Blues will place a €60m bid in order to tempt Napoli to sell the defender.

Koulibaly has three goals in 119 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei over the last three seasons.

