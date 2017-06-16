Conte considering Chelsea future

Despite leading Chelsea to a Premier League title in his debut campaign, Antonio Conte could leave the Blues due to their lack of transfer dealings.

The Italian was courted by Inter over the past few months, but after the Nerazzurri signed Luciano Spalletti, it appeared as though his working relationship with the English giants would continue for the foreseeable future.

That may not be the case according to Sky Sport Italia, who reports Conte has grown disillusioned with Chelsea’s lack of signings this summer.

The 47-year-old has shortlisted specific players given the Blues will feature in the Champions League next season, but there are growing concerns those names won’t be brought in.

As a result their is a real possibility Conte could leave Chelsea in a similar fashion to how he departed Juventus in 2014 – just two days into preseason.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!