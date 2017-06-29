Conti: Joining AC Milan would be a dream come true

Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti has admitted that he wants to join AC Milan, as it would be a dream come true.

The 23-year-old recently featured for Italy at the Under 21 European Championship, but after returning home, he made it clear his mind is on joining the Rossoneri.

“Joining Milan is a possibility and it would be a dream come true,” he told MilanNews.it.

“When it became an option, I decided to go for Milan. I know that the two clubs will meet tomorrow [Thursday] in order to reach an agreement.

“My performance last season was thanks to Atalanta, and I will always be grateful to them.”

Conti also stated he hopes Gianluigi Donnarumma, who’s contract situation remains a big talking point, remains with Milan.

“I hope he remains with me at Milan,” he added. “It’s disappointing to see the chaos that has been created around him.

“He’s only 18 and doesn’t deserve the many nasty things that have been said about him.”

Last season Conti netted eight goals in 33 Serie A appearances for Atalanta.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!