Cristiano Ronaldo downs Juventus as Real Madrid make history

The 2017 Champions League trophy will remain in Spain after a man of the match performance from Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid to overcame a spirited Juventus 4-1, and obtain their 12th title in the competition.

Ronaldo’s first came 20 minutes in, finishing off a move with a shot into the bottom corner, the second was a low close range effort, his 600th professional goal, which came three minutes after the Brazilian had put Real back in the lead with a 30-yard strike.

Mario Mandzukic did have the whole stadium on its feet after he lobbed Keylor Navas with a briliant overhead kick from 12 yards to level the game just before the half hour. Marco Asensio bagged Real Madrid’s fourth 91 minutes in.

As a result, Real become the first side since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990 to successfully retain the Champions League, and it is the first time since 1958, Real Madrid have won La Liga and the European Cup in the same season.

Spurred on by a roaring Bianconeri support, Juventus raced out of the blocks and instantly put Keylor Navas under pressure with a flurry of stinging shots. Miralem Pjanic, and Gonzalo Higuain both pulling excellent stops from the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Slowly, Real Madrid got a foothold in the match with Isco looking to control play by dropping deep to collect the ball. But it was a lovely flowing move started by Toni Kroos which opened the scoring for Los Blancos.

Kroos fed a short ball to Karim Benzema, who then found Ronaldo. The Portuguese’s lovely one-two with Daniel Carvajal got the ball just inside the penalty area and the Real Madrid star fired into the bottom corner, with help from a slight nick on Leonardo Bonucci.

From there, the game took more of a frantic feel with both sides trading equal blows.

Then the fans inside the National Stadium of Wales, and millions watching at home, were treated to one of the truly great Champions League goals from Mandzukic.

A crossfield ball by Pjanic, was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro, Gonzalo Higuain chested it into the direction of Mandzukic who took a touch then overhead kicked a looping shot over a stranded Navas. The ball never touched the ground.

Not to be outdone, Ronaldo tried overhead kick of his own but it was tame and easily blocked. A diving header followed but that went in the direction of the corner flag.

Real Madrid started the second have just as Juventus did the first, and Luka Modric tested Gianluigi Buffon with a thunderous drive from 20 yards.

Relentless, Los Blancos had Juventus pinned in their half and Marcelo fed a beautiful cross to Ronaldo at the back post, but he was unable to touch it into the net.

However, on the hour Casemiro hit a thunderous shot from 30 yards out which took a wicked deflection off Sami Khedira and rolled past Buffon.

A quick fire double was on the way as Ronaldo smashed in a Carvajal cross at the near post to put the game beyond Juventus.

From there, Juventus looked defeated and Real worked the ball well through defence and midfield.

Juventus did have a good chance with Alex Sandro flashing a header wide from a Dani Alves freekick. Their first shot on goal in the second half.

Things went from bad to worse for the Serie A champions as Juan Cuadrado was given his marching order for two yellow card. The second came as he appeared to shove Sergio Ramos, though the Real captain made a meal of the situation.

To cap things off Asensio tapped him from close range to secure another trophy for the Spanish side.

