Dani Alves adds fuel to Real Madrid fire

Ex-Barcelona, and now Juventus defender, Dani Alves has hit out at Real Madrid once again, after he took aim at their 1998 Champions League win over the Bianconeri.

Los Blancos came out on top thanks to a lone Predrag Mijatovic goal. However many deem the strike to have been offside, which Alves reaffirmed during Friday’s press conference.

Despite that, the Brazilian was keen to stress the match should not be all about his personal rivalry with Real.

“[Real Madrid] are not everyone’s favourites,” he told the assembled press in Cardiff. “It is not an Alves vs Madrid match, it is a Juventus vs Madrid match. There is some resentment from playing against them because, with an offside goal, Madrid won [in 1998].”

Should he emerge victorious against Real Madrid, Dani Alves will become the first player to have won threee trebles, adding to the two already captured with Barcelona.

“I am no more important than anyone else, it is a moment to live and make your own history,” said the former Barcelona defender.

“You have to try and write new pages all the time. Life brought me to this team to try and relive a dream. We’re here to try and share this dream with my teammates

“I don’t think I am one to be giving advice, and even less so to people at Juventus, who have won lots of important trophies. I am an eternal apprentice, I aim to learn from all of them. I think that is our strength.

“You have to do something new every day, I can’t be thinking about becoming the only player with three trebles if we win. Our dream is bigger than that.

“I’m not a person who lives thinking about that. If my environment is fine, then I am fine. My concern is to live up to my teammates. These games are not played, you come and win the cup then take it home.”