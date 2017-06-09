Di Francesco set to become Roma coach

Roma are expected to name current Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco as their new boss.

The Giallorossi said goodbye to Luciano Spalletti after the end of last season, and their focus has squarely been on bringing the former Lupi midfielder back to the capital.

Sassuolo made it clear that they would not let Di Francesco go for anything less than the €3 million release clause in his contract, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports both sides have reached an agreement.

Roma will reportedly pay part of the clause, with the remainder of the fee being covered by loan moves for Lupi youngsters or an increase in the buy-back clause for Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The agreement thus opens the door for Di Francesco to sign a two-year contract worth close to €2m a campaign, with the official announcement expected to be made on Friday or Saturday.

