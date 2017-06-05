Donnarumma considering Italy Under 21 call-up

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi is pondering whether to accept a call-up to the Italy Under 21 squad for the European Championship later this month.

The 18-year-old has school exams, and he would have to postpone them should he agree to travel to Poland for the tournament.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Donnarumma has until Monday afternoon to notify coach Luigi Di Biagio of his decision given the tactician must announce his final 23-man squad on Tuesday.

Should the Milan starlet opt against joining the team, Cagliari’s Alessio Cragno would be the No.1 after fulfilling that role throughout qualifying.

Other notable names expected to be named to the team are Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Andre Conti, Manuel Locatelli and Davide Calabria.

