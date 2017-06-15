Donnarumma will not renew at AC Milan

AC Milan have confirmed that they have failed to agree a deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma over a new contract at the San Siro.

The talented teenage goalkeeper’s current contract expires on June 30, 2018 and it had been expected that he would agree to an extension with the Rossoneri.

However, Milan chief executive Marco Fassone revealed that the club could not agree to terms with Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola during discussions on Thursday.

“We offered an even more improved contract than we originally had and the player evaluated but decided to reject it,” Fassone told reporters. “He will not renew so his contract ends in June of 2018.

“His agent told us that the decision of the player is now final. It is a decision which saddens us but we must now move forward.”

Donnarumma made his Diavolo debut at the age of just 16 against Sassuolo under Sinisa Mihajlovic and has since made 72 appearances in all competitions for the club.