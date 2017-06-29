Donnarumma to extend AC Milan stay before joining Real Madrid

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will reportedly sign an extension with the club, though a clause in the contract will allow him to leave for Real Madrid next summer.

The 18-year-old recently turned down a new deal despite the Rossoneri offering close to €5 million a season.

However a change of heart over the weekend has opened the door for a new deal to be completed, though Cadena Cope reports it could just be a temporary solution.

The Spanish radio station states Donnarumma will sign a new contract, though a clause will allow him to leave for Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

It’s believed Milan’s reluctance to include a release clause in previous negotiations was a source of contention between both sides, though a change of heart will allow for the relationship to continue for at least one more campaign.

Last season Donnarumma appeared in all 38 of Milan’s Serie A matches.

