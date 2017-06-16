Donnarumma’s brother hits back at AC Milan fans

The brother of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has hit back at Rossoneri fans taking shots at the youngster over his contract announcement.

Donnarumma informed the Diavolo on Thursday that he won’t be renewing his deal which expires in the summer of 2018, and the backlash from supporters has been furious.

As a result Antonio Donnnarumma, who plays for Asteras Tripolis, took to Instagram to defend the goalkeeper, stating that his brother remains a Milan fan despite his decision to leave.

“I want to talk to those people who have done nothing but insult Gigio and all of our family,” he wrote..

“Gigio has been a Milan fan since he was little. Wearing the Milan shirt was a dream for him. He has always honoured that shirt and given his soul for it. He cried after every defeat.

“You were all behind Gigio until yesterday, now without knowing anything you are insulting our whole family, writing things that our family wouldn’t wish on our worst enemy.

“Our family has been overjoyed and have wept along with all you fans. Milan has an incredible history, and nobody can question that.

“For those who have written messages of support for Gigio, I want to say that you truly understand the kind of person Gigio is. Anything he’s done, said or written has been done out of love for Milan.

“Above all, Gigio is a Milan fan like you, and anyone who insults him isn’t a Milan fan. You can fill this photo with insults now, but leave our family out of it.

“They always taught us the real values of life.”