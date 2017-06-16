Donnarumma’s brother hits back at AC Milan fans
The brother of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has hit back at Rossoneri fans taking shots at the youngster over his contract announcement.
Donnarumma informed the Diavolo on Thursday that he won’t be renewing his deal which expires in the summer of 2018, and the backlash from supporters has been furious.
As a result Antonio Donnnarumma, who plays for Asteras Tripolis, took to Instagram to defend the goalkeeper, stating that his brother remains a Milan fan despite his decision to leave.
“I want to talk to those people who have done nothing but insult Gigio and all of our family,” he wrote..
“Gigio has been a Milan fan since he was little. Wearing the Milan shirt was a dream for him. He has always honoured that shirt and given his soul for it. He cried after every defeat.
“You were all behind Gigio until yesterday, now without knowing anything you are insulting our whole family, writing things that our family wouldn’t wish on our worst enemy.
Mi rivolgo a tutte le Persone che non stanno facendo altro che insultare gigio e tutta la nostra famiglia.. Gigio sin da piccolo è tifoso del Milan.. per lui giocare con la maglia del Milan e' un sogno..ha sempre onorato e dato L anima per questi colori.. ha pianto per ogni sconfitta.. fino a ieri eravate tutti con gigio.. ora senza sapere nulla state insultando tutta la famiglia, scrivendo frasi che la nostra famiglia non augura nemmeno al peggior nemico.. la nostra famiglia ha gioito e pianto con tutti voi tifosi..il Milan ha una storia incredibile.. e nessuno può metterlo in dubbio..Per le persone che hanno scritto messaggi a favore di gigio ci tengo a dire che voi avete capito davvero che persona e' gigio.. qualunque gesto che ha fatto e qualunque frase ha detto o scritto.. L ha fatto davvero per amore del Milan.. gigio e' soprattutto un tifoso del Milan.. come voi..e chi lo insulta non è tifoso del Milan..ora potete anche riempire di insulti questa foto.. ma la famiglia lasciatela stare.. loro ci hanno sempre insegnato i veri valori della vita… per quelli che invece continuano a dire che io devo ringraziare a gigio perché mi da i soldi.. vi dico che a me mai nessuno mi ha regalato qualcosa.. ogni anno lotto per guadagnare quello che mi merito.. grazie.. #brothers #love #donnarumma #alwaystogether
“Our family has been overjoyed and have wept along with all you fans. Milan has an incredible history, and nobody can question that.
“For those who have written messages of support for Gigio, I want to say that you truly understand the kind of person Gigio is. Anything he’s done, said or written has been done out of love for Milan.
“Above all, Gigio is a Milan fan like you, and anyone who insults him isn’t a Milan fan. You can fill this photo with insults now, but leave our family out of it.
“They always taught us the real values of life.”