Espanyol keen to land Inter midfielder

Ever Banega’s time at Inter could end after just one season, with Espanyol keen to bring the midfielder back to La Liga.

The Nerazzurri signed the former Sevilla man on a free transfer last summer, but with the Italian side expected to make big changes under new coach Luciano Spalletti, the Argentine could be shipped off to make way for new faces.

Marca reports that Espanyol would happily take Banega off Inter’s hands, with the Spanish side willing to meet the financial demands of the Biscione.

The Nerazzurri have slapped a €15 million price tag on the 28-year-old, and while Sevilla have been scared off by his wages of €3m a season, Espanyol are reportedly unfazed by the terms.

Last season Banega netted six goals in 28 Serie A matches.

