Euro U21: Saul over now as Italy outclassed

Saúl Niguez was the man of the moment for Spain, as his hat-trick took La Rojita to the Euro U21 final, following their 3-1 win over Italy.

Two goals from the edge of the box, and 25-yard thunderbolt make Saul the tournament’s top goalscorer with five. His first two strikes were sandwiched between a Federico Bernardeschi effort, with the third sealing Spain’s passage to the final.

Italy also had Roberto Gagliardini sent off with half an hour to play.

As a result, Spain will take on Germany in the final on Friday, after they overcame England on penalties earlier on Tuesday.



Spain U21 3-1 Italy U21 | All Goals and Full… by wc2018

Early on, Italy found life tough and struggled to get out of their own half at times, though Lorenzo Pellegrini had the first real chance on goal, but shot straight at goalkeeper Kepa.

Andrea Petagna and Bernardeschi were both disappointing in the Azzurrini attack, yet the defence managed to keep Spain at bay for the first 45 minutes

However, after the break, Saul produced his first moment of magic, receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area and despite being surrounded by Italy defenders, managed to fire past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the top corner.



Saul Niguez Goal HD – Spain U21 1 – 0 Italy U21… by wc2018

Things went from bad to worse just before the host, as Gagliardini was given his second yellow card for a trip on Dani Ceballos, just eight minutes after collecting his first.



Roberto Gagliardini RED CARD HD – Spain U21 vs… by wc2018

Bernardeschi levelled for the Azzurrini with a shot from the edge of the area, which took a slight deflection on its way past the goalkeeper.



1-1 Federico Bernardeschi Goal HD – Spain U21… by wc2018

Not to be outdone, two minutes later Saul smashed a ball into the Italy net from 25 yards out. Giving Donnarumma no chance once again.

The Atletico Madrid man then capped off a superb performance with his third 15 minutes from time, sweeping home from just inside the 18-yard box.

The match was also a repeat of the 2013 final in which Spain also emerged victorious 4-2 on that occasion.