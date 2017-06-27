Ferrero: Skriniar to Inter is nearly done

Inter look set to land Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar, with Blucerchiati President Massimo Ferrero confirming the deal is all but done.

The 22-year-old recently played for Slovakia at the Under 21 European Championship in Poland, and it appears he’ll be featuring for a new club once he returns to Italy.

Sampdoria only signed Skriniar from Zilina last summer, but after an impressive debut campaign, it’s believed they will receive €18-20 million plus winger Gianluca Caprari according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s all but done,” Ferrero told Radio CRC when asked about Skriniar’s potential move to Inter. “However I won’t talk about fees. We’ll also get Caprari.”

Ferrero also confirmed he’s looking to replace Skriniar with Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches.

“If [Aurelio] De Laurentiis would agree to let him go, we would be very happy,” he added.

“We’ve asked for him, he’s doing well and we are interested in him. We’re willing to take him on loan or sign him for the right price.”

Last season Skriniar made 38 appearances for Sampdoria, while Chiriches netted two goals in 16 matches for Napoli.

