Feyenoord star touches down ahead of Roma move

Roma are edging closer to completing the signing of Feyenoord’s Rick Karsdorp, after the right-back arrived to undergo a medical and pen his contract with the club.

The Giallorossi have been in lengthy talks with the Dutch champions over a deal for Karsdorp, with new coach Eusebio Di Francesco eager to bolster his options at right-back.

Karsdorp flew into Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Tuesday morning and is set to undergo a medical before the transfer, expected to be worth €16 million, is completed, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 22-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will see him earn €1.5m per season at the Stadio Olimpico.

A Dutch international since 2016, Karsdorp had been courted by Inter, but Roma have beaten off the competition to secure one of Director of Sport Monchi’s key targets.

Karsdorp is set to become Roma’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Hector Moreno from fellow Eredivisie outfit PSV.

Having come through the youth ranks at the club, Karsdorp has spent his entire professional career with Feyenoord, and made 30 league appearances last season as the Rotterdamers secured a first domestic title since 1999.