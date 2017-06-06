Fiorentina appoint former Inter coach Pioli

Fiorentina have confirmed the appointment of Stefano Pioli as their new coach, with the former Inter man signing a two year contract.

The Viola had been on the lookout for a new tactician after declining to renew Paulo Sousa’s contract last week, and quickly identified Pioli as their ideal candidate.

Pioli, who was dismissed by Inter in May, agreed personal terms on Tuesday and has officially been announced as the Gigliati’s new boss.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that it has reached an agreement with Stefano Pioli, who will be entrusted with the technical guidance of the first team,” a Fiorentina statement read.

The 51-year-old enjoyed a lengthy spell at the Viola as a player between 1989 and 1995, racking up 156 appearances and earning the captaincy at the Tuscan club. Pioli was a member of the squad that lifted the 1994 Serie B title.

