Fiorentina don’t want AC Milan players included in Kalinic deal
AC Milan and Fiorentina remain engaged in talks for Nikola Kalinic, but the Viola have made it clear they only want cash for the Croatian striker.
The 29-year-old is wanted man, with the Rossoneri and city rivals Inter keen to secure his services, but it’s Milan who have been more proactive in trying to strike a deal.
Sky Sport Italia reports the two clubs met on Friday, with the Rossoneri willing to include either Lapadula or Kucka in a potential deal in order to lower Fiorentina’s €30 million request for Kalinic.
However the offer appears to have been turned down by the Viola, as they have made it clear they will only let the 29-year-old go for cash.
Last season Kalinic netted 20 goals in 42 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions.
