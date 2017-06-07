Fiorentina midfielder on Inter radar

Inter are hard at work as they look to land Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino for new coach Luciano Spalletti.

The former Lupi boss has yet to officially take over at the Nerazzurri, but he was in China on Tuesday to meet owner Zhang Jindong ahead of the official announcement.

With Spalletti’s appointment all but certain, Inter are already hard at work to sign new players for the tactician, and Sky Sport Italia reports Vecino is on the list of potential signings.

The Tuscan tactician is a big fan of the Uruguayan, and while Spalletti is also a big supporter of Fiorentina teammate Borja Valero, Vecino’s younger age makes him a more desirable target.

Last season Vecino netted three goals in 37 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions.

