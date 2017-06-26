Fiorentina placed up for sale

The board at Fiorentina have announced that they will willingly to listen to serious offers for the purchase of the club.

Fan unrest with the current running of the Viola by Diego Della Valle and his brother Andrea, the club’s honorary president, have led to them announcing that they will now relinquish control of the club.

“Fiorentina announces that, given the dissatisfaction of the fans, [the owners] will step aside and put the club up for sale for anyone who wants to buy it and manage it as they see fit,” read a Fiorentina statement.

“This is the moment for anyone who loves Fiorentina and believes the club must be managed differently to come forward. The club are willing to listen to concrete, serious offers, only from those who love the club and can be relied upon to lead a team the size of Fiorentina.

“In the meantime, the club will continue to be managed by those in charge with care and skill and with the maximum effort, as always.”

The Della Valle family took over the club in 2002 after the Tuscan side had suffered crippling debts and financial crisis which led to them going bankrupt.