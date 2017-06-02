Galatasaray threaten Inter’s push for Real Madrid defender

Pepe’s reported move from Real Madrid to Inter could be up in the air with word Galatasaray are looking to hijack the deal.

The 34-year-old’s contract with Los Blancos comes to an end at the end of the month, and the Nerazzurri have emerged as favourites to land the defender.

However Tuttomercatoweb reports Galatasaray will make a contract offer to Pepe in the coming days, as they are keen to bring his experience to Turkey.

The economic offer will reportedly threaten the Portuguese’s move to the Nerazzurri, who are said to have offered a two-year contract worth €4 million a campaign.

Pepe has made 334 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid since joining from Porto in 2007.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!