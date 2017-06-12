Gianluigi Donnarumma commits to AC Milan stay

Despite rumours linking Gianluigi Donnarumma with a summer exit from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the youngster has stated his commitment to AC Milan.

Real Madrid have been touted as a possible destination for the Italian goalkeeper, but the player himself insists that he is too attached to his family and the city of Milan to leave just yet.

“I’m looking for a home in Milan,” Donnarumma said in an interview with GQ. “I want a large apartment, with room for all of my loved ones.

“The centre of Milan is beautiful, I feel very comfortable here.”

Donnarumma’s happiness does not stop with the city, as he also expressed his commitment to the San Siro side.

“Everybody knows what I want [for the future],” he said.

“In this team I feel part of a family. I am very attached to Milan.”

The 18-year-old established himself as the Rossoneri’s first choice ‘keeper at just 16, and is expected to be the heir to Gianluigi Buffon’s throne when the Italy No.1 hangs up his gloves.

“Buffon is a myth. He is an amazing guy who manages to be loved by everyone.

“He gives a lot of advice. Whenever I train with him I try to learn his secrets because he is one of the greats.”

