Has Gianluigi Donnarumma betrayed AC Milan?

Previously touted as the future of AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma looks set to shock the world of football by departing the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

During a press conference on Thursday at Casa Milan, club director Marco Fassone confirmed the 18-year-old goalkeeper had made a ‘final decision’ not to renew his current contract.

Controversial agent Mino Raiola has been central to the contract negotiations, which have now turned sour.

Following the news, Conor Clancy and Nicholas Carroll took to the outdoors to discuss where this leaves the Rossoneri and what the future holds for Donnarumma.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!