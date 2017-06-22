Has Juventus’ Serie A dominance come to an end?

Juventus recently claimed a record sixth-consecutive Scudetto and got as close as one victory away from securing just the second ever treble by an Italian club.

However with key members of their squad ageing as the likes of Napoli grow stronger, the Bianconeri’s dominance over Serie A might soon be over.

In the latest from FIFtv, Conor Clancy and Nicholas Carroll discuss whether the Old Lady has peaked, and if a new Italian Champion is waiting on the horizon.

Viewing via Facebook mobile? Click here to go straight to the video!

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here