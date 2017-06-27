Inter and Sevilla agree Banega deal

Ever Banega will return to Sevilla after it was announced the Spanish club have reached an agreement with Inter for the Argentine.

The Nerazzurri signed the 28-year-old on a free transfer from the Andalusian side just last summer, but he never settled at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

As a result Banega will head back to Sevilla for a reported fee of €9 million.

“Inter and Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Ever Banega to the Andalusian side,” read a statement on the Nerazzurri’s official website.

“The agreement will become effective once the player has passed a medical and signed a contract with the club.”

Banega netted six goals in 33 appearances for Inter last season.

