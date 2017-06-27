Inter misfit on the verge of Sevilla return

Eder Banega is set to call time on his spell with Inter after only a single season, with Sevilla close to securing a deal for his return.

The Argentina international only arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Sevilla last summer on a free transfer, but has cut an unhappy figure in Italy and has long been marked as a player set to leave.

This desire appears to be close to being realised, with the Spanish club agreeing a €9 million deal to bring him back to Andalusia, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Although Paris Saint-Germain had expressed an interest in Banega, his agent confirmed on Monday that the midfielder would be returning to Sevilla, for whom he made 92 appearances from 2014 to 2016.

“Banega will go to Sevilla, there is nothing with PSG,” Marcelo Simonian told Estadio Deportivo.

“The deal has not been finalised yet, but we are very close. Everything is going in the right direction.”

The 28-year-old scored six goals in 33 appearances for Inter across all competitions, as the Nerazzurri failed to qualify for the Europa League.

Banega has represented Argentina 55 times, and helped the Albiceleste reach the final of both the 2015 Copa America and the Copa America Centenario last summer. However, Argentina fell to defeat via a penalty shootout against Chile on both occasions.