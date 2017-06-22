Inter beat AC Milan to Genoa starlet

AC Milan have lost out in the race for the signature of Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri to city rivals Inter.

The 16-year-old shot to fame when he became the third youngest scorer in Serie A history by opening the scoring for the Rossoblu away to Roma on the final weekend of the season, although it wasn’t enough to prevent his side falling to a 3-2 loss.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are to seal the signing of Pellegri in a €12 million deal, despite the fact that Genoa president Enrico Preziosi had been initially aiming to hold out for €15m.

A bid of €12m is too good for the Grifoni to turn down, although the teenager will remain with them on a two-year loan deal after completing his move to Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Monaco and Manchester City had both voiced a serious interest in signing the striker but Pellegri and his agent Beppe Riso have opted to remain in Serie A in the hope for regular playing time.