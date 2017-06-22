Published On: Thu, Jun 22nd, 2017

Inter beat AC Milan to Genoa starlet

AC Milan have lost out in the race for the signature of Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri to city rivals Inter.

The 16-year-old shot to fame when he became the third youngest scorer in Serie A history by opening the scoring for the Rossoblu away to Roma on the final weekend of the season, although it wasn’t enough to prevent his side falling to a 3-2 loss.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are to seal the signing of Pellegri in a €12 million deal, despite the fact that Genoa president Enrico Preziosi had been initially aiming to hold out for €15m.

A bid of €12m is too good for the Grifoni to turn down, although the teenager will remain with them on a two-year loan deal after completing his move to Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Monaco and Manchester City had both voiced a serious interest in signing the striker but Pellegri and his agent Beppe Riso have opted to remain in Serie A in the hope for regular playing time.

