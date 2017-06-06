Inter close in on Spalletti

Inter are edging ever closer to confirming Luciano Spalletti as their new coach, and will fly him out to China for meetings with representatives of club owners Suning Group.

The former Roma tactician is all but certain to become the permanent successor to Stefano Pioli in the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza dugout, and is set for a final round of meetings before being formally announced.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gt1QnycJLzU” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Spalletti has already thrashed out a contract with the club after discussions with Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio and Chief Football Administrator Giovanni Gardini on Monday, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Whilst the relevant documents are translated into Mandarin and ratified over the course of this week, Spalletti will fly out to Nanjing to meet Suning owner Zhang Jindong, who is keen to meet the coach personally.

It is believed that the process is now a formality, and Spalletti may be officially presented to the media as the new coach as early as the start of next week.

The 58-year-old departed Roma last month after guiding the Giallorossi to second place in Serie A.

