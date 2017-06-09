Inter confirm Luciano Spalletti appointment

Former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has been officially appointed as Inter‘s new boss.

The Biscione will unveil their new coach at a press conference next Wednesday at 12:00 CEST, at the club’s Suning Training Centre.

“F.C. Internazionale is delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as head coach of the first team,” read a statement on the club’s official website on Friday afternoon.

Under Spalletti, Inter will be hoping to improve on last season’s disappointing Serie A campaign, which saw them end the season in seventh place, one place behind AC Milan and 24 points off the Champions League.

With Serie A getting an additional Champions League place next season, it will be expected that the Nerazzurri at least mount a serious challenge to return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Since Jose Mourinho’s departure in 2010, the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza side have had little patience with their coaches, hiring and firing Rafael Benitez, Leonardo, Gian Piero Gasperini, Claudio Ranieri, Andrea Stramaccioni, Walter Mazzarri, Roberto Mancini, Frank de Boer, Stefano Pioli in the last seven years.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!