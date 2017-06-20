Inter consider swoop for Barcelona duo

Barcelona duo Lucas Digne and Aleix Vidal are reportedly on Inter’s summer wishlist.

Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio and counterpart Ariedo Braida met at the Hotel Palazzo Parigi in Milan on Monday, and transfer dealings were the main topic of conversation.

Premium Sport reports Ausilio asked about the availability of Aleix Vidal and Lucas Digne. While it’s unclear whether Barcelona are open to selling the duo, it’s clear Inter are set for an overhaul on the flanks this summer.

Davide Santon, Yuto Nagatomo and Cristian Ansaldi are all expected to depart, and the Blaugrana duo would go a long way to strengthening the position for new boss Luciano Spalletti.

Last season Digne made 26 appearances in all competitions, while Vidal was limited to just 12 matches after suffering a dislocated ankle in February.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!