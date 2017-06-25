Inter considering move for Schalke defender

With Inter closing in on a deal for Milan Skriniar, it looks as though the Nerazzurri are also considering making a move for Schalke’s Matija Nastasic.

The Sampdoria defender is expected to join the Milan giants for a fee in the region of €13-15 million and Gianluca Caprari sometime next week, but it doesn’t look as though their summer shopping will end there.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met with Nastasic’s agent, Fali Ramadani, on Friday, and a possible approach for the Schalke man was discussed.

Despite his young age the 24-year-old has already featured in Serie A for Fiorentina, and he’s also played for Manchester City, and it’s believed the German side could let him go for €10m.

Last season Nastasic made 35 appearances in all competitions for Schalke.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!