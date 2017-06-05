Inter favourites to land Fiorentina star

Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi could leave for Inter this summer, as the Nerazzurri have reportedly become favourites to land the 23-year-old.

The winger’s future in Florence remains anything but certain given Bernardeschi continues to stall on whether to accept a new contract that would see him earn €2.5 million a campaign.

Calciomercato.com reports that the Italian is unhappy that Fiorentina want to include a release clause in the deal, and as a result Bernardeschi is weighing up his options.

Inter are favourites to land the 23-year-old, leapfrogging rivals Juventus, after his agent Beppe Bozzo recently met with Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio in Milan.

It’s believed the Biscione are ready to offer wages of €3m a season, though the Viola want €45m for Bernardeschi. As a result Inter will look to include a player in the deal to lower the transfer fee, with former Viola man Stevan Jovetic mentioned as a possible option.

Bernardeschi netted 14 goals in 42 matches in all competitions for Fiorentina last season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!