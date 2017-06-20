Inter full-back on Fiorentina wishlist

New Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli has reportedly asked the club to sign Davide Santon from Inter.

The 51-year-old tactician was named Viola boss on June 6 after spending 23 games on the Nerazzurri bench last campaign, and it appears he’s keen to bring some familiar faces with him to Florence.

La Nazione reports Pioli has asked sporting director Pantaleo Corvino to sign Santon from Inter. Although the full-back failed to feature regularly while under the tutelage of the tactician, his work ethic is seemingly valued by Pioli.

Fiorentina have already reportedly contacted Inter, who are keen to sell Santon this summer, and talks are expected to kick off in the near future.

Santon made just 15 appearances for Inter last season.

