Inter join Juventus in race for Valencia full-back

Juventus aren’t the only side keen to land Valencia’s Joao Cancelo, as rivals Inter have joined the race for the full-back.

The 23-year-old recently featured for Portugal’s Under 21 side at the European Championship, and discussions regarding his future will no doubt pick up given the Esperancas have been eliminated from the tournament.

Juventus have been linked with a move for Cancelo as a replacement for Manchester City-bound Dani Alves, but Marca reports Inter are also in the mix for the full-back.

Valencia are asking for €25 million for the 23-year-old, and it appears either of the Italian sides will have to meet that request to get their man given Barcelona are also reportedly in the mix.

Last season Cancelo netted one goal in 38 appearances for Valencia.

