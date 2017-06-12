Inter meet PSG for Moura talks

Lucas Moura is on Inter’s wishlist as the Nerazzurri met with PSG on Monday regarding a potential move for the Brazilian.

The Italian giants are ready to get their summer spending underway after recently appointing Luciano Spalletti as their new coach, and the 24-year-old is reportedly a top priority.

Fcinternews.it reports Inter directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio met with PSG director of sport Antero Henrique in order to open talks for Moura.

The French giants have placed a €40 million price tag on the Brazilian, but the Nerazzurri will try to bring down that price as they also consider moves for Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi and Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi.

Last season Moura netted 19 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

