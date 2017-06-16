Inter nearing deal for Fiorentina midfielder

Borja Valero is reportedly close to leaving Fiorentina for Inter in an €8 million move.

The Nerazzurri recently announced former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti as their new tactician, and the club are hard at work to bring in new faces for the 58-year-old.

One name Spalletti has asked for is Valero, with Tuttosport and Premium Sport both reporting Inter have all but reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the 32-year-old.

The deal will reportedly be completed next week and cost the Nerazzurri €8m, with the Viola having so far shown little resistance with regards to losing the former Villarreal man.

Last season Valero netted two goals in 39 appearances for Fiorentina.

