Inter nearing €60 million move for Genoa starlets

After a slow start to the summer, Inter are set to burst onto the transfer scene as they are close to landing Genoa starlets Pietro Pellegri and Eddy Salcedo Mora for up to €60 million.

Pellegri captured headlines on the final day of last season when he netted his first goal against Roma, while Mora, who turns 16 in October, has yet to make a first team appearance.

That hasn’t stopped Inter from securing their services, with Sky Sport Italia reporting the Nerazzurri have a deal in place to sign the duo.

Inter will reportedly pay €15m for Pellegri, with another €15m related to the number of appearances the Italian makes. Meanwhile Salcedo will cost €5m, with the remaining €25m also based on matches played.

The duo are expected to remain with Genoa for the next two seasons before joining the Milan side in 2019.

It’s also reported Genoa could land Jonathan Biabiany, Andrea Ranocchia or George Puscas as part of the agreement.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!