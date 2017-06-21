Inter baulk at asking price for PSG star

Inter are set to give up on their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi, with the French club’s valuation deemed unreasonable.

The Nerazzurri are looking to strengthen their midfield under new coach Luciano Spalletti, and had been hopeful of persuading France international Matuidi to move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

However, PSG’s demands of €30 million is just one of a number of factors that is putting Inter off, according to Foot Sur 7.

Inter were hoping to secure Matuidi for a lower fee, particularly as the player only has one season remaining on his current contract in the French capital.

Meanwhile, the Biscione are wary of committing to such an expensive deal given that Matuidi turned 30 in April.

Matuidi had previously been a target for Juventus, though the Bianconeri were unable to push through a deal for him last summer.

The former Saint-Etienne midfielder has scored 33 goals in 290 appearances since arriving at PSG in 2011, and has represented France on 58 occasions, including at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016, as well as the 2014 World Cup.