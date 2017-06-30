Inter reach €30 million goal without Perisic sale

It looks as though Inter have achieved Financial Fair Play, raising €30 million without selling Ivan Perisic.

The Nerazzurri had a deadline of June 30 to reach the mark and balance their books, or run the risk of being handed a penalty.

As a result there was speculation Perisic would be sold to Manchester United, however Sky Sport Italia reports the club have reached the €30m mark with some smaller moves.

Milan Skriniar will join from Sampdoria for €20m plus bonuses and Gianluca Caprari, who has been valued at €15m, resulting in a profit compared to his past value.

Ever Banega will join Sevilla for €9m, while other moves include Federico Dimarco to Sion for €4m (with a buy-back clause), Senna Miangue to Cagliari for €3.5m (with a buy-back clause), Fabio Eguelfi to Atalanta and Andrew Gravilion to Benevento, both for €1.5m.

Now Inter will focus on reinforcing Luciano Spalletti’s side, with names like Angel Di Maria, Radja Nainggolan, Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura mentioned as possible targets.

