Inter target undecided on future after Real Madrid release

Having been set for release by Real Madrid, Pepe has insisted he is paying no attention to suggestions he will sign for Inter, and is only focused on international duty.

The Portuguese centre-back is set to end a 10 year spell in the Spanish capital when his contract expires in July, and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be the main rivals to Inter’s approach for him.

However, Pepe has declared that his sole focus at the moment is on Portugal’s Confederations Cup campaign, as the Iberians look to build on last summer’s European Championship success.

“My future is the national team,” the 34-year-old told A Bola. “I’m a player without a contract, but I’m only thinking about Portugal. I want to enjoy every moment here.

“I have absolutely nothing, and have no agreements with any club. I’m only thinking about the national team, and going as far as possible in the Confederations Cup.”

The Brazil born centre-back scored 15 goals in 334 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving from Porto in 2007.

