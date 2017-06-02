Inter star nearing Manchester United switch

Manchester United are closing in on a deal that would see them land Inter’s Ivan Perisic for €52 million.

The Nerazzurri must sell in order to balance their books due to Financial Fair Play, and the Croatian is seen as the most likely target to be sold due to his strong campaign.

United have been linked with a move for Perisic for quite some time, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports a €52m transfer has all but been agreed upon by both clubs.

The news comes as no surprise after Antoine Griezmann announced he would be staying at Atletico Madrid, all but ending the Red Devils’ pursuit of the player.

As a result the English side have increased their recent €45m bid for Perisic, who is expected to sign a deal that would pay him close to €7m a campaign.

Perisic netted 11 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season.

