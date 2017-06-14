Inter starlet closing in on Las Palmas loan

Las Palmas finally look set to land Inter starlet Gabriel Barbosa on loan for the 2017/18 campaign.

The Brazilian endured a frustrating debut season in Italy, making only 10 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Inter have no intention of selling Gabigol after securing his services for €29.5 million last summer, and FcInternews.it reports the 20-year-old is close to joining the Spanish side on loan after talks between the two parties on Tuesday evening.

Las Palmas have been linked with a move for the Brazilian for several weeks, and it appears he is finally ready to accept a move in order to rediscover his form and confidence.

Gabigol failed to start a single Serie A match last season.

