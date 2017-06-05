Inter target poised for PSG switch

Real Madrid defender Pepe will reportedly join PSG, not Inter, once his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Nerazzurri were favourites to land the Portuguese on a free transfer, with reports stating a two-year contract worth €4 million a season had been agreed.

However all that looks set to change, as Marca report PSG have signed Pepe after coach Unai Emery reached out to the defender.

The tactician made it clear to the 34-year-old that he will be an important fixture in his plans for next season, and a meeting between agent Jorge Mendes and the French giants on Saturday looks to have secured a move to the Ligue 1 side.

Pepe netted one goal in 31 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!